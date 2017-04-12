Peaking at the Right Time - Athlete of the Week, Austin Glinski

Peaking at the right time. Its a goal that athletes train for each season to showcase their best performances in the biggest moments. Its planned, its measured, and its carefully scheduled into training each season. It is also the goal of an athlete's career.

Austin Glinski, a Wisconsin Rapids senior, is peaking at just the right time.

"He came in fast as a freshman and did a great job. We saw a little spark. He's done a lot of training, constantly trying to improve and better himself and its paid off. He's better his senior year than he was his freshman year, every year he's gotten better, and his senior year is starting to be the best of his career," said his high school track coach, Tony Biolo.

As a sprinter, Glinski has taken the indoor track season by storm. So far, the senior has set three new indoor school records. On Tuesday at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Meet, in the 60m dash Glinski recorded a 7.09. The same night he tied his own indoor record in the 200m with a 22.98 which he set at the Madison West Invite on April 1st. He also broke Rapids' indoor 400m record at the SPASH Triangular on April 6th with a time of 51.73, breaking a 23 year-old record of 51.78 set by Gregor McGrath in 1994.

But Glinski isn't ready to be done there.

"Looking on to outdoor, my goal is to win conference and just take it one meet at a time. The ultimate goal is state. I've made it there the last two seasons and haven't necessarily done the best. This year I want to be on top," said Glinski.

So while Glinski is peaking at the right time in his career, taking the next step by committing to run for UW-Milwaukee's Track program next year, he's looking to close out his high school career peaking at the WIAA State Meet as well.