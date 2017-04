A tear filled afternoon in the Northwoods Wednesday as friends, family and community members gathered to remember the life of a young girl.

"She was always smiling and happy," said 9-year-old Sophia Nafziger.

Grace Canada was just 6-years-old when she apparently drowned in the pool at the Days Inn in Eagle River. She was there for a birthday party, surrounded by friends. One of those friends was Nafziger.

"It was really scary and it was really sad," said Nafziger.

Several days later, around 150 people packed the St. Theresa Catholic Church in Three Lakes as part of a prayer service.

"Beautiful little girl, beautiful girl, very joyful little girl, if you ask anybody, one quote I heard was she's so almost so cute it's a sin," said Father Patrick McConnell of the St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Grace was one of six children in her family and many remembered her as a beloved girl that loved to smile.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.