Chase Anderson sharp as Brewers blank slumping Blue Jays 2-0

TORONTO (AP) -- Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Jonathan Villar homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night to hand the struggling Blue Jays their fifth straight loss.

Last-place Toronto is off to the worst start in team history at 1-7.

Anderson (1-0) allowed three hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Corey Knebel pitched the eighth and Neftali Feliz finished for his third save.

Domingo Santana doubled in the second and scored on a two-out double by Keon Broxton. Villar hit a leadoff drive in the sixth, his third home run this season.

Josh Donaldson returned to Toronto's starting lineup as the designated hitter but it did little to spark an offense that has scored just 23 runs. Donaldson did not start Tuesday's home opener because of a sore right calf.

Marcus Stroman (1-1) pitched a complete game for the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits.