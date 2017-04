Central Wisconsin community leaders and residents gathered Wednesday evening for a workshop on communication in Wausau.

The Speak Your Peace workshop is designed to give tips and tools on how to better interact with others. Some of those include basic reminders about listening, seeking common ground, and avoiding gossip.

Community leaders hope to use these techniques to develop better relationships between constituents and local governments.

"You really can overcome a lot of negativity and impasse-type situations if we employ these tools, so I was glad to get them and I think we took some great takeaways from it," said Wausau City Council President Lisa Rasmussen. "So, for us to be able to come together with our peers and learn about those things, I think it's beneficial for us and it really is a message that needs to continually be at the forefront."

Speak Your Peace is a civility project founded in 2003 by the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation.