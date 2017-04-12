Wausau boy receives special gift after act of kindness

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau boy received a special gift after a heartwarming act of kindness.

During the tragedy of the March 22nd shooting spree, there were little rays of hope. One of those rays came from 7-year-old Brady Duke

Duke gave his Nintendo Wii to the Wausau Police Department to try and bring a little joy at a time when people were suffering. Now that act of kindness is being returned in a big way.

Nintendo heard about Duke's gift, and decided to send him their newest game system, the Nintendo Switch. Now, you can't pull Brady away from that Switch.

"He absolutely loves his Switch," said Jessica Duke, Brady's mother.

For Brady, giving up his Wii was the least he could do. "I knew I had to do something," said Brady.

It was a heartwarming act of compassion at a time when our community needed it most. "The community needs a little bit of hope," said Jessica, "I think he's really done that."

The story came full circle when the Switch was delivered by the same officers Brady helped weeks ago.

"It's just really great to know that they protect and they serve this city but they also just genuinely really, really care," said Jessica.

Every parent hopes their child grows up to be a good person. At just 7 years old, Brady Duke is already making his parents proud.

Nintendo donated the Switch but officers from the Wausau Police Department also gave Brady a gift card to Game Stop, so Brady can get more games.

The Switch comes just in time, Brady is going on a long trip to the east coast and he says he'll be bringing his new game system.