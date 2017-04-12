Game-time for Bucks' first playoff game released

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their first round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors at 4:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, the NBA has announced. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Following the conclusion of the regular season on Wednesday, the league released the playoff schedule for the first game of each series. The matchups and times are listed below.

Following game times are expected to be announced on Thursday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago vs. Boston

Sunday, April 16: Chicago at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Washington

Sunday, April 16: Atlanta at Washington, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto

Saturday, April 15: Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Cleveland*

Saturday, April 15: Indiana at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Portland vs. Golden State*

Sunday April 16: Portland at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Memphis

Saturday, April 15: Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Oklahoma City

Sunday, April 16: Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. L.A. Clippers

Saturday, April 15: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.



*Game can be seen on Newsline 9.