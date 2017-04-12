Game-time for Bucks' first playoff game released - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Game-time for Bucks' first playoff game released

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their first round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors at 4:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, the NBA has announced. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Following the conclusion of the regular season on Wednesday, the league released the playoff schedule for the first game of each series. The matchups and times are listed below.

Following game times are expected to be announced on Thursday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Chicago vs. Boston
   Sunday, April 16: Chicago at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Washington
   Sunday, April 16: Atlanta at Washington, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto
   Saturday, April 15: Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana vs. Cleveland*
   Saturday, April 15: Indiana at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Portland vs. Golden State*
   Sunday April 16: Portland at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Memphis
   Saturday, April 15: Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Houston vs. Oklahoma City
   Sunday, April 16: Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah vs. L.A. Clippers
   Saturday, April 15: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.


*Game can be seen on Newsline 9.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.