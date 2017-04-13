'Today I gonna die:' Muslim woman attacked

A Milwaukee woman says she was attacked Monday morning after leaving a prayer service at the Islamic Center of Milwaukee.

She said a man pulled up beside her, pulled of her headscarf and threw her to the ground before beating her and slashing her with a knife.

No one is in custody.

Officials from the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and county supervisors Jason Haas and Marina Dimitrijevic have demanded that police and prosecutors treat the incident as a hate crime, but police told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that based on their investigation and conversations with the victim that doesn't appear to be the case.