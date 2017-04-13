'Today I gonna die:' Muslim woman attacked - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

'Today I gonna die:' Muslim woman attacked

Posted:
WISN-TV WISN-TV
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

A Milwaukee woman says she was attacked Monday morning after leaving a prayer service at the Islamic Center of Milwaukee.

She said a man pulled up beside her, pulled of her headscarf and threw her to the ground before beating her and slashing her with a knife.

No one is in custody.

Officials from the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and county supervisors Jason Haas and Marina Dimitrijevic have demanded that police and prosecutors treat the incident as a hate crime, but police told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that based on their investigation and conversations with the victim that doesn't appear to be the case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.