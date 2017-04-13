Manhunt takes a toll on southern Wisconsin police

It's what police officers are wired to do: catch the people for which they're looking. But seven days into a national manhunt for Janesville native Joseph Jakubowski, the fact he's not in custody is taking a toll on law enforcement.

One officer who's putting in extra work to do his part in his community is Officer Aaron Walz with the Clinton Police Department, just outside Janesville.

"Everybody is putting in long hours and extra work to make sure that we can catch this guy," he said

It's been a week of good communication and collaboration with different law enforcement agencies in southwest Wisconsin, including help from state and federal authorities.

"We have a picture of him hanging up in our police department and everyday that I come in, I take a look at it," Walz added.

The man he's talking about is Joseph Jakubowski, the suspect authorities have been trying to find for at least a week.

"The picture of him is now ingrained in my head," Walz said.

Jakubowski is wanted by police after they say he broke into a Janesville gun store last week and stole several guns. Authorities also say he wrote and mailed a 161 page anti-government manifesto to President Trump. The letter also included threats to public officials and schools causing several districts to enforce soft lockdowns.

"We don't know where he's going to pop up," Walz said. "We always have our head on a swivel anyway, but especially now."

But with all the efforts, tips and possible leads failing to provide his capture, officers are getting frustrated.

"We're hard-wired to catch the people we're looking for. It's what we do," said Chief David Hooker with the Clinton Police Department. "That's the problem, everybody wants to get this guy, get him off the streets."

Although there haven't been any credible tips out of Clinton, Officer Walz says he and his comrades are always ready for the call.

"Every call that comes in, our ears perk up. We want to get involved, we want to see what that call is going to be. Is this going to be him," he asked?

Chief Hooker said the intense manhunt continues to force extra patrols around schools and churches.

"It's going to cost me a little overtime as well. It's the cost of having to put extra people on," he said.

Meanwhile, back on the roads of Clinton and southern Wisconsin, it's a toll put on all officers. But a toll Officer Walz is willing to take.

"In my 15 years of law enforcement, this is by far the most serious situation that I've encountered," he explained. "All the powers that be, we'll catch this guy and it'll be a good ending for the good guys."