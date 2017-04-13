Manhunt day seven: Authorities partner with the Wisconsin Lottery, as police tips soar to over 700

UPDATE: Authorities across the state, and the nation continue to be on high alert as day number seven of the massive search to find manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski draws to a close.

Investigators say that as of Wednesday evening they've received roughly 700 tips and with authorities currently following up on 130 tips.

The Wisconsin Lottery, a valuable and longtime partner of the Wisconsin Department of Justice in missing persons cases, has stepped up it's efforts to help in the identification process by publishing alerts to all lottery terminals in the state.

The alerts provide a photo, information and instructions for employees on what to do should they see Jakubowski.

Authorities publishing another update Wednesday with information pertaining to a previous release showing Jakubowski's tattoo's.

Police are now saying that the picture with the tattoo showing the word "Boy" or "Bos" is no longer current as Jakubowski covered this tattoo with a newer tattoo.

Call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov if you have any information.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- On Tuesday authorities doubled the reward being offered for anyone providing information leading to the man at the center of the massive search.



The FBI Milwaukee Division announced Tuesday afternoon the reward is now $20,000 dollars, for information leading to the successful location of Joseph Jakubowski, 32. Authorities say he stole more than a dozen guns from the Armageddon Gun Store in Janesville one week ago, burned his vehicle and made threats to public safety.



Authorities say Jakubowski may have tried to alter his appearance. His mugshot shows him with brown hair and a goatee, but officials say he may have shaved his facial hair and head so they've released a new rendering of his image without hair.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says 150 additional leads and tips on the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski came in Monday, bringing the total to more than 500.

Authorities closed out 400 of those tips and more than 100 are still being pursued.

Investigators have also released photographs that were taken in 2014 of tattoos that Jakubowski has.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The manhunt continues for Joseph Jakubowski as investigators intensify their search efforts.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Monday "additional federal resources have been brought in" from around the country to search for Jakubowski but provided few details. Authorities suspect the 32-year-old of stealing handguns and rifles from a Janesville store April 4 and making threats to schools and public officials.

Law enforcement continue to work with area schools out of an abundance of caution. Many schools are on spring break this week, but some of those that are in session are continuing to take extra precautions to keep students safe, including an increase in local patrols.

As of Monday morning, nearly 425 tips have come in on the tip lines. The FBI continues to offer a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the apprehension of Jakubowski, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Jakubowski is described as being 5'10" tall with green eyes and brown hair, but police believe he may have altered his appearance.

Direct sightings should be immediately reported to “911” and general tips or historical information should be directed to 1-800-CALLFBI." (225-5324.)

