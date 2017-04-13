88-year-old Walmart greeter fired after wild turkey wanders into store

The 88-year-old Walmart greeter who was working the doors the day a wild turkey wound up inside the store says he was shocked to learn a few days later that he'd been fired because of the incident.

Bob Tallinger said he was told that he should have alerted a manager when he first encountered the bird.

"It starts and it goes back around and then it walks out," Tallinger, of Waukesha, said of the March 27 incident. A Humane Animal Welfare Society official was called in and ultimately was able to capture the bird by luring it into a net.

In his eight years as a greeter at the store, Tallinger said he'd never seen anything like it.

His wife, Janet Tallinger, said her husband's termination is unfair.

"He was hired to be a greeter and that's what he did," she said. "He never saw a book of rules that said if a wild turkey comes in here you better run and get management. Granted he's gotten older and granted he's lost a little memory but nevertheless that hasn't prevented him from being an excellent greeter."

Janet Tallinger said her husband is the most popular person at the Waukesha Walmart and loved working as a greeter.

He said the job was the highlight of his days.

"The people, there's a lot of people I know," said Bob Tallinger.

Reached for comment, Walmart's corporate headquarters issued a statement: