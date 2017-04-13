Judge refuses to block Marathon Co.'s new address system for now

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Town of Rib Mountain failed Thursday to block Marathon County's plan to create a more uniform system of addresses - at least for now.

Marathon County Circuit Court Judge Greg Huber denied the town's request for an preliminary injunction stopping the changes from taking place.

The lawsuit will continue with written arguments for the injunction with a decision expected Sept. 1.

The 12-page lawsuit contends Marathon County's power to make the changes pertains only to "rural" roads, not urban or non-rural roads,

"Marathon County has identified urban or non-rural roads in the towns that it is requiring to be renamed under the ordinance and the plan, contrary to its limited statutory authorization and jurisdiction," the lawsuit said.

Much of the land around U.S. Highway 51 in Rib Mountain is a well-developed urban area with residential housing and commercial properties, the lawsuit said.

The town contends it will be harmed of the system is implemented.

Supporters of the change say Marathon County is one of three Wisconsin counties without a uniform address system, meaning there's duplicate addresses and some roads have multiple names.

Making addresses uniform is designed to help law enforcement, delivery services and emergency responders, in essence improving public safety and convenience by giving residents the right emergency response service at the right location at the right time.

The county board made $1.2 million available to help local governments deal with the change.

The lawsuit names seven defendants - Marathon County and six towns: McMillan, Mosinee, Stettin, Texas, Wausau and Weston.