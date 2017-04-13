Rhinelander narrows search for police chief

It's back to the drawing board in Rhinelander as their search for a police chief continues.

The Police and Fire commission met Thursday morning to discuss the vacant position.

In March, the department named Dave Funkhouser to the post.

But on April 1st, Funkhouser sent a letter to the city saying he was "no longer interested" in the position.

According to city leaders, Funkhouser and the city could not agree on a salary.

They said they're frustrated but hopeful for the future.

"We have two remaining candidates that we feel are good and it will be one of those two," Rhinelander Police and Fire Commission President, Todd McEldowney said. "They're hopeful that finance is going to work with those two to reach some sort of resolution so we can put a chief in sooner rather than later."

Interim Police Chief Ron Lueneburg and Sheriff's Captain Lloyd Gauthier are the two finalist for the job.

The city hopes to narrow the field to one in the next couple of weeks.

