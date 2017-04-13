New restaurant planned for Sentry in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT (WAOW)-- Sentry has revealed a new restaurant will be housed in the Sentry Theater building.

It is called Muse at Sentry.

It will occupy the site of the former @1800 restaurant in the lower level of the Sentry Theater building.

“Muse at Sentry will blend artistic culinary presentation and service, with a colorful wine collection and craft-made cocktails, all in a stylish environment,” says SentryWorld General Manager Mike James. “The inspiration for our restaurant and special events space comes from Stevens Point’s and Sentry’s long, distinguished history of the arts—which includes the Sentry Theater. This venue will surely provide a unique dining and visual experience for those who visit.”

According to a news release from Sentry it will offer a bright and modern dining space:

The redesigned dining space will feature an open, bright, and modern look that takes advantage of the seasonal views from large picture windows, while comfortably seating 40-50 people. In addition, there will be a 20-person dining or meeting room and 150-person banquet area.

Lunch and dinner will be served Monday through Friday, with space available during the week and weekends for special events like weddings, parties, and conferences. Reservations will be welcome.

Muse at Sentry will offer a new seasonal menu focused on Americana cuisine featuring handmade pasta, dry-aged steaks, chops, and fresh seafood.

“We have been contemplating what the right use of the @1800 space would be, and we want the space to compliment SentryWorld and contribute to the quality of life in central Wisconsin in its own way—and also reflect the quality that the community has hopefully come to expect from us,” says Sentry Chief Administrative Officer Ken Erler.

Remodeling for Muse at Sentry is underway, along with the search for restaurant staff.

Muse at Sentry is scheduled to open in late July, 2017.