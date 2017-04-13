UPDATE: Written letter makes threat against Sussex area churches

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office received a notice on Thursday that a written threat was directed against unspecified churches in the Sussex area.



The author of the threat claims to be Joseph Jakubowski, the man wanted in connection to a gun shop burglary last week. The threat discusses unspecified violence on Easter Sunday.



According to the Sheriff's Office, there is no way to confirm that the written threat did in fact come from Jakubowski. The letter is being forwarded for analysis and the authenticity is in question.



The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is going to add extra officers to help patrol areas and help review safety plans for Easter Sunday around churches in Sussex.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Authorities on Thursday pleaded with a Wisconsin man who they say burglarized a gun store and made anti-religious and anti-government statements to turn himself in, and they urged residents to be extra vigilant during the holy weekend.

Joseph Jakubowski, of Janesville, has been on the run since April 4 when officials say broke into a gun shop and stole 18 weapons and other items before setting his vehicle on fire.

Officials say Jakubowski is 32 years old and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Jakubowski's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7911 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Jakubowski's arrest.