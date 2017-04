WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Buddy is our Marathon County Petsaver for Thursday.

He is a Chocolate Labrador Retriever.

The three-year old dog is high-energy and loves to play with a tennis ball.

Shelter workers say he is very friendly and loves attention.

His adoption fee is $175 plus tax.

If you are interested call the shelter in Wausau at 715-845-2810 or check out the animals there at www. catsndogs.org