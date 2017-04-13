Former SPASH, UWSP standout Ramczyk to attend NFL Draft

Former SPASH and UWSP football standout Ryan Ramczyk will attend this month's NFL draft in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the league released its list of 22 prospects who will be in attendance. Ramczyk is the only Badgers player who will be there in person. The offensive lineman, who graduated from SPASH in 2012, is expected to be a first round pick when the draft begins on April 27.

Ramczyk has had a wild ride to success. He transferred to UW after playing the 2014 season at UW-Stevens Point. Ramczyk earned Wisconsin's starting left tackle spot as a junior and quickly rose up NFL draft boards following a successful season.