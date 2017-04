MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The manhunt for a fugitive in the Janesville area is prompting the cancellation of the annual Governor's Easter Egg Hunt.

Gov. Scott Walker's office cited the search since last week for Joseph Jakubowski. Authorities say he's suspected of robbing a gun shop and mailing an anti-government manifesto to the White house.

A statement from Walker and first lady Tonette Walker says the couple is "sad to miss one of our favorite events."

The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday.