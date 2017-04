Medford Elementary student Sydney Sperl has won the state's Cabbage Growing Contest.

The third grader received a $1,000 check Thursday in recognition for her efforts.

The competition is put on by Bonnie Plants. The organization gives free cabbage plants to students across the country to see who can conjure up the biggest leafy green.

Sperl was recognized in front of her fellow classmates. She said she had no idea she was going to take the prize.

"When I saw it I didn't think it was going to win," she said. "Because I thought there was somebody that got bigger."

The money will go into her college fund.