U.S. Representative Ron Kind held a listening session in Stevens Point Thursday afternoon.

Dozens filled the Sentry Theater to ask questions about the representative's future plans for the state.



Kind touched on issues like the role of special interest groups in elections, healthcare, and recent U.S. involvement in Syria. He says that any future escalation in Syria should require congressional approval.



He also said that it's important to host these sessions to get feedback from constituents.

"I've always found these listening sessions to be very informative and very helpful," said rep. Ron kind (D) 3rd congressional district. "I think some of the best ideas that we need to be working on are based good old fashioned Wisconsin values and common sense."

Other topics covered included investing in infrastructure and rural broadband access across Wisconsin.