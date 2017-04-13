Marathon County dispatcher honored

Many know them as dispatchers, but they're the unsung heroes in your time of need. The second week in April is dedicated to recognizing public safety telecommunicators who pick up the call every time you dial 911.

"Somebody's calling you at a time they need it the most, a lot of times you're their only lifeline between help and no help," said dispatcher Jennifer Head.

Head has worked in the Marathon County dispatch center for nearly five years. On Monday she was honored as Marathon County's telecommunicator of the year. While she said she doesn't think she's any better than any of the other dispatchers, she reflected back at her time in the department.

"I've given CPR instruction before to people over the phone, I've come close to having to help deliver a baby but I haven't had to do that just yet," said Head.

She said she tries to move forward from some of the more difficult calls, but there are situations that stick out. March 22 a shooting rampage occurred in Marathon County, Head was in the mobile dispatch unit at the time.

"Once it happens, the fear of it happening again, I hope that's something I never see in my career again," said Head.

Marathon County dispatch take more than 100,000 calls a year.