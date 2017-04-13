Thursday Sports Report: Rapids sweeps East in doubleheader

Thursday, April 13th Sports Report:
Baseball:
Wisconsin Rapids 9/15, Wausau East 15/1
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 9, Amherst 0
Marathon 7, Edgar 2
Mosinee 8, Medford 5
Neillsville 2, Greenwood 1
Loyal 12, Columbus Catholic 2
Tigerton 12, Menomonie 2
Softball:
Almond-Bancroft 5, Rosholt 4
Athens 1, Phillips 0
Marathon 7, Edgar 2
Marshfield 10, Merrill 6
Mosinee 4, Medford 0
Neillsville 14, Columbus Catholic 13
Nekoosa 14, Pittsville 12
Tri-County 11, Gresham 1
Tomahawk 13, Lakeland 4
SPASH 9, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Girls Soccer:
Wisconsin Rapds 2, Wausau West 0
SPASH 5, Marshfield 0