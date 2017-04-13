Thursday Sports Report: Rapids sweeps East in doubleheader - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Rapids sweeps East in doubleheader

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Thursday, April 13th Sports Report:

Baseball:

Wisconsin Rapids 9/15, Wausau East 15/1

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 9, Amherst 0

Marathon 7, Edgar 2

Mosinee 8, Medford 5

Neillsville 2, Greenwood 1

Loyal 12, Columbus Catholic 2

Tigerton 12, Menomonie 2

Softball:

Almond-Bancroft 5, Rosholt 4

Athens 1, Phillips 0

Marathon 7, Edgar 2

Marshfield 10, Merrill 6

Mosinee 4, Medford 0

Neillsville 14, Columbus Catholic 13

Nekoosa 14, Pittsville 12

Tri-County 11, Gresham 1

Tomahawk 13, Lakeland 4

SPASH 9, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Girls Soccer:

Wisconsin Rapds 2, Wausau West 0

SPASH 5, Marshfield 0

