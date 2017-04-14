3-year-old refuses to have birthday party unless it's poop theme - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

3-year-old refuses to have birthday party unless it's poop themed

For months, a Missouri toddler insisted upon a poop themed birthday party. 

Rebecca said her 3-year-old daughter, Audrey requested poop balloons and a poop cake. 

"I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop," Rebecca said in an interview with Huffington Post.

Ultimately, Audrey got her wish and had a poop birthday party. Guests played "pin the poop," enjoyed a poop emoji-shaped pinata filled with chocolate and received whoopee cushions as party favors. 

Audrey's mom even dressed in a poop emoji costume. Everyone thought the party was hilarious and unique.

Rebecca told Huffington Post that the party embodied her daughter in many ways. 

"Audrey is definitely her own person," she said. "I hope she always has the confidence she has now. She is so funny and the best big sister."

