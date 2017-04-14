UPDATE: Law enforcement source says manhunt suspect has been cau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

News Alert

UPDATE: Law enforcement source says manhunt suspect has been caught

Posted:
VIOLA, Wis. (WKOW) -

Authorities have Joseph Jakubowski in custody, according to WIBA Radio.  They reported on their morning radio program they have spoken with an undisclosed law enforcement source.  

Jakubowski is the 32-year-old man who has been at the center of a manhunt since he allegedly burglarized a gun store in Janesville, made threats and wrote a manifesto to President Trump last week.  

Early Friday morning, law enforcement in Richland and Vernon Counties received tips that there was a heavily armed man in the area. Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV has a crew on scene at Kickapoo High School where we are waiting a press conference about the situation.  

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

********

VIOLA (WKOW) -- Vernon County authorities have a command post set up at Kickapoo Area High School.  They will be telling us why there is an elevated amount of law enforcement in the area in a press conference later this morning.

In the meantime, part of County Highway I in that area, south of Viola, is being blocked.  You are encouraged to avoid traveling through there if possible.  

Richland County authorities have told us they were following up on a tip overnight in that area.  

This is a developing story.

********

VIOLA (WKOW) -- Vernon County authorities say they have closed County Highway I near Viola for an incident.

Viola is in Vernon and Richland Counties, and Richland County authorities tell us they've been following up on a tip in the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.