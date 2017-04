The Wisconsin Valley Fair officially has a list of performers for 2017. Fair Administrator Kaitlyn Bernarde joined Wake Up Wisconsin Friday morning to announce all of the acts except Thursday night's. The lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, August 1st - Loverboy

Wednesday, August 2nd - Granger Smith

Thursday, August 3rd - TBA on May 15

Friday, August 4th - Ted Nugent

Saturday, August 5th - Terri Clark

Shows Tuesday through Saturday begin at 7:30 pm.

Reserved seats will go on sale May 1, 2017 at 8:00 am through their website, www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com and by calling 888-695-0888