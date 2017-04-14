From Prison to Farm: Inmate program in Wisconsin

After living his whole life in Milwaukee, working with cows in the milking parlor of a dairy farm is the last place 42 year-old Orlando ever thought he would end up.

"When I first got here I was kind of shocked, like, "wow they're so big," said Orlando.

It's similar story for 28 year-old Brandon, originally from Columbus, OH.

"I'm a city boy, we don't know nothing about dairies," said Brandon. "We just know the milk, that's it."

But for both men, dairy farming is now the biggest part of their lives.

That's because they're finishing up prison sentences with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which is why 27 News cannot share their last names.

Orlando and Brandon are two of about 80 inmates who work on one of the three DOC-owned dairy farms.

They have moved into the prison farm work program as the final step before transitioning back into society.

"It's a full blown dairy operation, with the three farms across the state and the full production dairy here in Waupun as well," said Wes Ray, DOC's Bureau of Correctional Enterprises Director.

The inmates grow crops to feed the cows; milk them; raise their calves; and ultimately process their products at the Waupun Dairy - also owned and operated by the DOC.

"So, our correctional farms produce those dairy products - milk, cream, ice cream, sherbet, to help feed the institution population," said Ray.

In other words, prisoners across the state eat and drink what the Waupun Dairy produces.

The Department of Corrections also sells the same products to the Minnesota prison system, while selling cream on the on the open market.

That means the cost to taxpayers is small, because much of the operation is paid for by what's produced.

But Ray believes the biggest benefit is for the inmates.

"We're investing in them, giving them a chance to invest in themselves," said Ray, who likes to sum up the goal for the inmates in three words: work, learn, earn.

"I've learned a skill, so now if, say I get back to Milwaukee and there's no jobs available, now I have this option so maybe now I can go work on a farm because I've got the skills to maybe help me get a job that could help me support my family," said Orlando.

And it's not just farm work their learning, because the DOC officials who run the Waupun Dairy say many of the inmates who work there go on to jobs in various liquid packaging operations in the private sector.

Brandon plans to move home to Ohio when he gets out later this year

"If it's butter, yogurt, milk, whatever it may be, I'm gonna have to explore that market and see how big it is actually down there and put it resumes and see where i can get in," said Brandon.

"Certainly if we can give more inmates the knowledge, skills and abilities to work on and be a productive contribution to Wisconsin dairy farms, that's great the for inmates and for their future employers," said Ray.

Along with the Waupun location - there are also operational state prison farms in Oregon and Fox Lake.

There is even a very local connection to Madison, as UW's Babcock Hall buys much of its raw products from the Waupun Dairy to make their famous ice cream.