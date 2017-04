(CNN)-- John Mayer is back!

The singer's first full length album in more than three years dropped at midnight and includes four previously un-released works and recordings.

The 39-year-old musician previously released some of the songs in two separate waves.

Now, the third wave has dropped and the full album of 12 tracks is complete.

Mayer is currently on tour.

It's Mayer's first studio album since 2013's 'Paradise Valley."

You can purchase and stream 'the search for everything' on iTunes and Apple music or via Spotify.