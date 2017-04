There may be several copies of Joseph Jakubowski's manifesto to President Trump, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Department.

One of those copies ended up at The Drunken Monkey in Janesville, where Jakubowski was said to be a regular, Sheriff Robert Spoden said.

A copy of the manifesto was shared with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

In the days before Jakubowski's gun shop heist he left a copy of with bar staff.

A citizen came forward with a copy of the letter, which leads the sheriff's department to believe he made more copies, Spoden said.

“We don't know the exact number he created before he sent the original one,” Spoden said.