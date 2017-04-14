Minn. man gets 4 years in prison in bizarre Stevens Point sex case

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Minnesota man convicted of entering a motel room and having sex with a woman while she slept with her boyfriend was sentenced to four years in prison Friday, according on online Portage County court records.

A jury convicted John M. Reid, 42, of Brooklyn Park of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person following a two-day trial in February. The jury reached a verdict in about 90 minutes.

According to prosecutors, a 32-year-old woman from Oshkosh was in Stevens Point Jan. 31, 2016, for a beer fest and was staying at the Baymont Inn.

About 1:30 a.m., Reid, who did not know the woman and was also in town the festival, entered her room because the door hadn't latched and sexually assaulted her as she woke up, prosecutors said. She was sleeping with her boyfriend and when she screamed, he woke up.

Reid and the woman were complete strangers, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video at the hotel showed Reid entering the room three times and captures him "fleeing from the room and running down the hall," a prosecutor said.

Reid testified during the trial that he thought the woman was awake and she wanted to have sex with him.

After he is released from prison, Reid was ordered to spend three years on extended supervision and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment, court records said.