Land owner who found Jakubowski: 'He had a story.'

After 10 days on the run, it was a blue tarp that ultimately did Joseph Jakubowski in.

The Wisconsin man who authorities say broke into a gun store near Janesville, stole 18 firearms and mailed a threatening manifesto to the White House was arrested early Friday morning.

"He had a blue tarp that was setup, and really the blue tarp is what I caught as out of the ordinary," said Jeffrey Gorn, the property owner who confronted Jakubowski after finding him camping on his Vernon County farm. "If he had a green tarp I probably would have never known he was in there."

Gorn said he was driving his four-wheeler on his 150-acre property late Thursday when he spotted the campsite on a hill and approached the man, not realizing he was the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

The retired school counselor who lives in Muskego said he spent a cordial hour with Jakubowski.

"I've been a counselor for many years, and I know many people make threats that are just idle threats and they don't plan on following through with those," he said. "In my background you try to find some things that are positive in someone's life .. I spent some trying to figure those out ... He's one of the first people I have run into that there just was nothing I could find, at least in the onset, that made him positive."

Gorn returned to his house after the conversation and called sheriff's officials. Jakubowski was taken into custody shortly after 6 a.m.

Gorn said Friday's incident was the third time he's found someone on his property.

"Each time I talked to them," he said. "Everyone has a story, and that's why I spent the time with this person. He had a story."