A new kind of exercise: Goat Yoga - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A new kind of exercise: Goat Yoga

Posted:
(CNN) -

You may be trying new workouts to find what is right for you. Why not stretch along side some baby goats?

People in New Hampshire are loving a yoga goat class.

An instructor leads the session, like your average class but the ambiance is a little more furry and friendly than candles and lotus leaves.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.