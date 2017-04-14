Edgar man convicted in 2015 stabbing and crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Edgar man convicted in 2015 stabbing and crash

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 26-year-old Edgar man pleaded guilty to four felonies in a stabbing and car crash two years ago, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea bargain that dismissed 10 charges in five cases, Andres Lara Vasquez, 26, pleaded guilty to three felonies - first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, court records said.

Vasquez originally was charged attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing incident.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Investigators said they were investigating a three-car crash near Edgar April 2, 2015, with Vasquez as one of the drivers when they found a 24-year-old man alone, stabbed and beaten in an Edgar apartment. The stabbing victim owned the vehicle Vasquez was driving in the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.