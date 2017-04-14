Edgar man convicted in 2015 stabbing and crash

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 26-year-old Edgar man pleaded guilty to four felonies in a stabbing and car crash two years ago, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea bargain that dismissed 10 charges in five cases, Andres Lara Vasquez, 26, pleaded guilty to three felonies - first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, court records said.

Vasquez originally was charged attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing incident.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Investigators said they were investigating a three-car crash near Edgar April 2, 2015, with Vasquez as one of the drivers when they found a 24-year-old man alone, stabbed and beaten in an Edgar apartment. The stabbing victim owned the vehicle Vasquez was driving in the crash.