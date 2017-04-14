Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double murder

BOSTON (AP) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has wept quietly in court after a jury announcement acquitting him of a Boston double slaying.

The jury announced its verdict Friday in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said the killings were fueled by Hernandez's anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub. They said Hernandez opened fire on the men's car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink.

Hernandez had denied killing the men.

He's already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee's sister.

