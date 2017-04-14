Tips for Spring Turkey season

Spring turkey season for Wisconsin is right around the corner and experts are giving some last minute advice before heading out for a big tom.

Justin Gaiche from Chase Outdoors in Rothschild said camouflage is a popular item in the spring for hunters looking to upgrade their arsenal.

Gaiche said that toms in the early part of the six-week season want to find a mate, while later in the season they'll be more responsive to aggressive male calls.

Decoys can provide another advantage, but proper safety is vital for that tactic.

"That's an area where you should definitely know who's hunting the property that you're on, or if anybody is, before you try that style," Gaiche said. "I wouldn't suggest doing it on public land."

The youth turkey hunt begins Saturday. The full season opens Wednesday.