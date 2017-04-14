Wausau Police Department improves aim on their rifles - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau Police Department improves aim on their rifles

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The Wausau Police Department is upgrading their high-powered rifles for their officers. 

The department added new scopes to their assault rifles. 

The scope is described as an air optics system that replaces the standard metal pin sighting system. 

According to Lt. Mark Pankow, 50 officers have already been trained on the new equipment. 

"Anytime you have a tool like a rifle that you would need to use, you have the obligation that you are firing that weapon accurately," Pankow said. 

The department trained at Zingers and Flingers in the Town of Stettin and just wrapped up a two-day training session at the facility. 

The department hopes to have every officer trained on the scopes by the end of the month.

