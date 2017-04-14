Wisconsin system looks to get rid of 'bad cops'

A new system developed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice aims to prevent police officers from being hired by other law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin after resigning or being fired for misconduct.

Agencies must now report any incidents involved with former employees to help get rid of bad police officers from jumping between departments.

Authorities said the the policy is great for smaller departments that might be strapped for cash and unable to perform extensive background checks.

Wausau Police Chief Jeffrey Hardel said the department uses its own system to help weed out candidates with a suspicious history.

"We actually assign an officer, an investigator, to speak with everyone that this person has had contact with really in their whole life," Hardel said. "We hire for character. We train for skill."

Hardel adds that the policy could only go so far, as the decision to hire is ultimately up to the department.

Roger Goldman is a police conduct expert from the Saint Louis University School of Law and said Wisconsin could still make significant improvements to the vetting process.

"The problem is Wisconsin's grounds for loss of license is very narrow. It requires a felony conviction or a misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence; that's it," he said. "It's a good start."

Goldman wants to see more officers lose their certifications for a broader range of misconduct while on the job.

Goldman said last year 50% of officers who lost their license came from just three states. No officer in Wisconsin lost their certification in 2016.

A message left with the Department of Justice was not immediately returned.