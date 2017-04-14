Marshawn Lynch inches closer to deal with Raiders

Marshawn Lynch is one step closer to making his return to the NFL, and it’s with his hometown team.

NFL Network first reported Lynch had agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders.

A trade would still need to be worked out between the Seahawks and Raiders, but coming to a reported contract agreement is a big step in the process. The two teams figure to be able to work out a deal, which will clear the path for him to join the Raiders.

However, subsequent reports indicated the Raiders and Lynch still were negotiating, with Lynch’s agent reportedly saying no deal is in place.