Christians attend Good Friday services & fish fries

With Easter Sunday approaching Christians in central Wisconsin mark Good Friday. It's part of holy week for Christians.



Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau held a three hour service Friday afternoon marking the death of Jesus Christ on the cross.



Church leaders say that the Easter weekend is essential to the Christian faith.

"This is the central event and to know that we hold this faith in common, that we as a community are confessing and cherishing what God has taught us about His son," said Zion Lutheran Church Senior Pastor Steven Gjerde. "It strengthens us to take up our cross and follow after Him."



Friday's services lead into Easter vigil services; And as the Lenten season comes to a close, so do some fish fries.



Hundreds gathered at the St. Anne Church's fish fry in Sausage Friday. Dozens of volunteers served up hundreds of pounds of fish, shrimp, and fries Friday during lent.



More than 800 meals were served every Friday.



Organizers say this year went well.

"It's been a wonderful year," said St. Anne Fish Fry Manager Kendall Gullo. "We've had a lot of great volunteers, we've been able to support the community, and we have a great group of people that have all worked really well together."

The event brings in around $5000 per Friday night; All the money raised goes back to the church.