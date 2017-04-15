Walker to sign bill on local governments' labor agreements - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker to sign bill on local governments' labor agreements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker will sign a bill Monday that blocks local governments from requiring collective bargaining agreements on public projects.

The governor will sign the bill at AmeriLux International, a De Pere (duh PAIR) manufacturer of building materials.

The Republican-controlled Legislature easily passed the legislation this session despite opposition from Democrats, who called it another attack on unions.

Supporters of the bill say it gives non-union firms a better chance to bid on public projects, and gives local governments more options.
 

