April the giraffe in NY has calf before 1.2 million online - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

April the giraffe in NY has calf before 1.2 million online

Posted:
Animal Adventure Park / YouTube Animal Adventure Park / YouTube
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -

April the giraffe has given birth at a New York zoo as more than a million people around the world watched live.

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf Saturday in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles northwest of New York City.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park's YouTube stream .

This is April's fourth calf, but Animal Adventure Park's first giraffe calf. The proud papa is a 5-year-old giraffe named Oliver.

The privately owned zoo began livestreaming from April's enclosure in February. People around the world have been tuning in daily.

April has her own website and even an apparel line.

The zoo says it will have a contest to decide on a name for the calf.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.