Milwaukee youth group campaign warns teens about carjackings

Milwaukee youth group campaign warns teens about carjackings

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A group in Milwaukee is warning teens about the dangers of stealing cars.

The Journal Sentinel reports that students serving on the Milwaukee Youth Council are launching the public service social media campaign to combat the recent increase in car thefts and carjackings committed by teenagers. They're calling it NoFreeRides.

The effort includes videos featuring teenage youth council members telling real-life stories of young people in the city whose lives were ruined by car thefts and crashes.

The group says it hopes to send a message that stealing cars isn't cool; it's dangerous

