Concerns arise over karst feature destroyed near Appleton - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Concerns arise over karst feature destroyed near Appleton

Posted:

GREENVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- Officials and residents in Wisconsin say they're concerned about the consequences of an unauthorized dredging project that destroyed a karst feature on farmland just outside of Appleton.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the excavation caused a navigable stream to disappear into the karst feature, an opening in the ground caused by the dissolution of bedrock. Greenville resident John Julius says this has the potential to affect the well water of nearby residents.

Officials from Outagamie County and the state Department of Natural Resources say the damage to the karst feature is severe and perhaps irreparable.

DNR water management specialist Scott Koehnke says the responsible parties were ordered to stabilize the site with erosion controls and to prepare a restoration plan for the steam, the adjacent wetlands and the karst feature.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.