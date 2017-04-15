Wausau restaurant holds fundraiser for shooting victims - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau restaurant holds fundraiser for shooting victims

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A Wausau restaurant held a fundraiser on Saturday to support the families who lost loved ones during the Mar. 22 shooting rampage in the greater Wausau area. 

Hmong Eggroll pledged to donate 50 percent of their sales to the Victim's Family Fund. 

Phoua Xiong is the owner of the restaurant said her team wanted to show their support for the families. 

"We know the families [are] going through a hard time. That's why we try to do this and help out the families," she said. 

Xiong is not sure how much money they are expecting to raise in the nine hours they will be open on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.