Wausau restaurant holds fundraiser for shooting victims

A Wausau restaurant held a fundraiser on Saturday to support the families who lost loved ones during the Mar. 22 shooting rampage in the greater Wausau area.

Hmong Eggroll pledged to donate 50 percent of their sales to the Victim's Family Fund.

Phoua Xiong is the owner of the restaurant said her team wanted to show their support for the families.

"We know the families [are] going through a hard time. That's why we try to do this and help out the families," she said.

Xiong is not sure how much money they are expecting to raise in the nine hours they will be open on Saturday.