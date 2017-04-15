A look at the Marathon Co. tornado warning system

When severe weather is heading for Marathon County, there's a line of communication to let residents know of the potential severity of each storm.

Since last week's EF-1 tornado that hit Marathon County, viewers wanted to know how the warning system throughout the area works.

The nerve center of it all comes from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department's dispatch center, where they are notified from the National Weather Service.

"We have a lot of eyes out in the community letting us know if they have severe weather come through the area," said Communications Supervisor Tony Nardi. "It's our responsibility to make emergency notifications to all of the emergency patrol officers on the road."

Dispatch will then hop on a radio channel that will be in touch with all emergency responders in the county and with the click of a button, sound all of the tornado sirens in the Wausau area. Rural departments will respond to the call by manually turning on their sirens.

Bert Nitzke with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District -- SAFER -- said his department will clear all of their trucks out of the building and place them strategically throughout the community. SAFER does this to be on the lookout for weather, spread resources to respond to emergencies faster, and make sure vehicles are not destroyed if their headquarters take a beating from the weather.

"Sometimes people watching the sky is a lot more important to the weather service than the radar itself," he said.

Nitzke said many departments in the area are encouraged to become certified weather spotters through the National Weather Service to help expedite the issuing of warnings.

Newsline 9 Meteorologist Mike Bruenling said the warning can only come from the National Weather Service station throughout the state.

"I can look out the back door of the Channel 9 studios and if I see a tornado, I can come back to the studio and broadcast that I see a tornado," he said. "I really cannot issue a tornado warning. That comes from the National Weather Service."

Central Wisconsin is located at the far ends of radar range from the National Weather Service, making the jobs of emergency responders and meteorologists all the more important for our region.

Wisconsin will hold a statewide tornado warning drill on Thursday for Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.