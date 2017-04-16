Work begins on 2.5-mile track for streetcar in Milwaukee

Construction of a long-debated streetcar track is underway in Milwaukee.

WUWM-FM reports that welding has begun, and workers will soon start digging trenches for the tracks.

The two-and-a-half-mile project has been divisive from the beginning because of its approximately $128 million cost. More than half the money is coming from the federal government.

Five companies have submitted proposals to operate the streetcar so far. A decision isn't expected for several months.

City engineer Jeff Polenske says the streetcar team is working closely with downtown businesses to stay ahead of any sort of potential problems.

Milwaukee Public Market spokesman Paul Schwartz says he's not concerned because the market's overall sales grew during construction on a nearby freeway.

