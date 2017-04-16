Concerns arise over karst feature destroyed near Appleton

Officials and residents in Wisconsin say they're concerned about the consequences of an unauthorized dredging project that destroyed a karst feature on farmland just outside of Appleton.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the excavation caused a navigable stream to disappear into the karst feature, an opening in the ground caused by the dissolution of bedrock.

Greenville resident John Julius says this has the potential to affect the well water of nearby residents.

Officials from Outagamie County and the state Department of Natural Resources say the damage to the karst feature is severe and perhaps irreparable.

DNR water management specialist Scott Koehnke says the responsible parties were ordered to stabilize the site with erosion controls and to prepare a restoration plan for the steam, the adjacent wetlands and the karst feature.

