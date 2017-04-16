Madison project plants seeds of kindness with bouquets

Small bouquets of flowers are being left around Madison as part of an organized effort to promote random acts of kindness.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the effort began nearly two years ago and has since spread thanks to Madison resident Danika Laine Brubaker.

Brubaker says it started as a test. She found a small vase and bought a bouquet, then left the flowers in front of her apartment building.

A social media check found someone discovered the bouquet, and that it made the person's day.

Brubaker says she was inspired to continue with the project called, "For the One Who Finds Me."

Brubaker says her mother taught her about random acts of kindness when she was young. She says those lessons have always remained with her.

