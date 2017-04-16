Madison woman killed, 2 other pedestrians killed in crash

Madison police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead and two others injured.

Police say the driver, who appeared to be under the influence, was also seriously injured in the crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver was taken into custody.

The victim, a 24-year-old Madison woman, was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Her name hasn't been released.

Two other pedestrians were treated at the scene.

