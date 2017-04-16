What it takes to join the Wisconsin State Patrol

Members from the Wisconsin State Patrol are weighing-in on what it takes to join the agency responsible for serving the nearly 6 million residents around the Badger State.

Troopers said it takes strength, courage, and an incredible level of mental toughness just to get through the rigorous and elite 26-week academy.

"We don't just train State Patrol personnel," said Sgt. Jon Pedersen, a ten-year veteran of the force. "It's just considered one of the top training academies in the Midwest and definitely the country."

Coming from a family of law enforcement, Pedersen said he's always wanted to get into the profession and State Patrol was the dream, after developing a relationship with a trooper while he was in high school.

"I knew from that moment, at some point in my career, I want to wear that uniform," he said. "I bleed blue and I wouldn't do anything else."

Trooper Kyle Dudek joined the force in 2014 after serving in the military. He said physical and mental preparation is essential for becoming a trooper.

"You got to be ready for someone that's out there [that] might be training as well. You just make sure you're in top fitness for this job."

Dudek said when he joined the force, he instantly became a part of a giant state-wide family.