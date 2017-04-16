Braun, Thames homer to power Brewers over Reds 4-2



CINCINNATI (AP) -- Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Eric Thames added a solo shot for his fifth home run of the series and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Sunday for their fifth win in six games.



Thames reached on a fielding error by Arismendy Alcantara in the third inning -- the second baseman's second error of the game -- and scored on Braun's 37th homer against the Reds. Braun has 22 at Great American Ball Park, one behind Lance Berkman's mark for visiting players.



Travis Shaw followed four pitches later with a solo homer off Sal Romano (0-1), who started in place of injured Rookie Davis and lasted three innings in his major league debut.



Thames homered in the seventh against Tim Adleman, his sixth this season. Thames and former-Red Aaron Boone in 2003 are the only players in the 15-year history of Great American Ball Park to hit five home runs in a four-game series.