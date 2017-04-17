UPDATE: Stevens Point suspect situation reseolved - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Stevens Point suspect situation reseolved

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: UW-Stevens Point notified students around 3:30 this morning that a potential armed suspect situation is resolved. This message came just over an hour after an original warning urged students to stay away from the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street.

The alert does not disclose the nature of the incident. Newsline 9 is working on getting more information.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UW-Stevens Point sent out an alert around 2 a.m. Monday warning students of a possible armed suspect. The message stated there was a potential armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street in Stevens Point.

The University urged students to stay away from the area. The full alert can be found below.

"This is an emergency announcement from POINTER ALERTS. Possible armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street. Avoid area until further notice."
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.