UPDATE: Stevens Point suspect situation reseolved

UPDATE: UW-Stevens Point notified students around 3:30 this morning that a potential armed suspect situation is resolved. This message came just over an hour after an original warning urged students to stay away from the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street.

The alert does not disclose the nature of the incident. Newsline 9 is working on getting more information.

UW-Stevens Point sent out an alert around 2 a.m. Monday warning students of a possible armed suspect. The message stated there was a potential armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street in Stevens Point.

The University urged students to stay away from the area. The full alert can be found below.